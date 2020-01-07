SENECA FALLS — The new-look Town Board is expected to address one significant issue at tonight’s initial meeting of 2020.
The board must decide whether to renew the zoning permit or license for Seneca Meadows Inc. for another year. Seneca Meadows operates the 400-acre Salcman Road landfill through a state operating permit, although an annual zoning permit or license from the town is required. The town license has expired in the past without board renewal, mainly over concerns about meeting the odor-control provisions of its permit.
However, the landfill has continued to operate under its state permit.
The regular meeting will be preceded by a public hearing on Local Law 1 of 2020, legislation that would abolish the position of town attorney that was established in 2017. The board could vote to adopt the local law later in the meeting.
The meeting will begin with the annual organizational effort. New Supervisor Mike Ferrara will have remarks on how he plans to operate in the coming year. That will be followed by appointments to various boards and commissions, along with annual designations. In addition, there may be a motion to name a new legal counsel for the town from five proposals.
Ferrara has indicated he will name new board member Dawn Dyson as deputy supervisor.
Ferrara, Dyson and Steve Churchill join holdovers Doug Avery and David DeLelys on the Town Board.
Also tonight:
• The board will open bids for surplus town properties at 10 Fall St., the former town municipal building, and the former village municipal building at 60 State St. Action on those bids could occur later in the meeting.
• Interviews with six firms that submitted proposals to be the town’s new grant writer have been completed. The board could make an appointment.