SENECA FALLS — The town’s new police chief believes the community is a safe one — and he wants to keep it that way.
“My top priorities are to ensure the safety and security of the community, build trust and positive relationships with residents, and improve the overall effectiveness of our police force,” Tim Snyder said. “I believe in community-oriented policing, and I will work closely with the community to address their concerns and needs.”
Snyder, a 23-year veteran of the Seneca Falls Police Department, was appointed by the Town Board earlier this month. He had been interim chief since Jan. 1, when Stu Peenstra, who had been chief for 10 years, left to become Cayuga County’s undersheriff.
Snyder, 52, spent part of his childhood in the Wayne County community of Savannah and moved to Seneca Falls when he was 12. He is a 1990 graduate of Mynderse Academy.
“As a kid, I always wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “I love the job and wouldn’t trade this career for anything. It’s always challenging in this line of work, but you stick with it and push forward.”
Snyder attended Herkimer Community College, but left college to work at Goulds Pumps from 1995 to 2000. He also worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Seneca County Jail — when it was in Waterloo — and was sponsored by then-Sheriff Tom Fox to attend the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
He graduated from the academy in 2000 and was hired by the Seneca Falls PD when it was a village department. He was elected to the Seneca Falls Town Board in 2008 and served as deputy town supervisor from 2009-12, but had to leave the board when the village dissolved and the police force became a town-wide department.
“I have served the Seneca Falls community for 30 years in one capacity or another, first as a Red Jacket firefighter,” said Snyder, noting his wife, Tricia, also grew up in Seneca Falls, as did their daughters, Chelsea and Kayla.
Snyder was hired by longtime SFPD Chief Fred Capozzi and worked closely with Peenstra. Snyder was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and lieutenant in 2015.
“Stu and I were partners on road patrol and when he was a sergeant. He appointed me lieutenant — the first lieutenant in SFPD history,” he said. “Stu and I went through the accreditation process together. It was a vision both of us had. Chief Capozzi and Stu were both good leaders and I learned a lot from them.”
Snyder noted that he is Seneca Falls’ 10th police chief.
“I am very community-oriented and I want members of this department to interact with the public — whether it’s stopping to talk to someone sitting on their front porch, a child selling lemonade, or walking downtown,” he said. “I want to bring the bike patrol back when we are back up to full staff, and people can always email and reach out with questions. We are very active on social media.”