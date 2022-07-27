CANANDAIGUA — For years, visitors to Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park have entered the grounds through a Charlotte Street entrance.
A new, enhanced $1.1 million entrance on East Gibson Street opened Monday, the first phase of a $6.1 million multi-year effort by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Friends of Sonnenberg to renovate a former U.S. Army Reserve armory into a new Sonnenberg Visitors Center, café and educational space with improved parking.
The park’s new entrance and gateway is marked by stone columns off East Gibson Street (Route 21) and provides more visibility for the site and a direct link to the state Thruway. The new entrance boulevard leads to a bus turnaround and diverts traffic from an adjoining residential street, Charlotte Street, helping improve the neighborhood’s quality of life.
The project also improved walkways, expanded parking and added a new entrance garden and tree plantings.
“The new entrance and the existing buildings have created 70 new paved parking spaces for visitors, new admission for our bus tours and day use visitors,” said David Hutchings, Friends of Sonnenberg Executive Director. “In the future, we will create a Visitor/Educational Center to grow the vitality and the economics not just for Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion, but also the Canandaigua community and the Finger Lakes region. Today, we are the No. 1 summer attraction in Ontario County and over the peak of Covid-19, we hosted over 50,000 visitors to provide some outdoor recreation in our community.”
In welcoming state officials to the opening of the new entrance, city Mayor Bob Palumbo called it “a welcome addition to Canandaigua’s largest tourist attraction.”
“We’re thankful for the partnership with State Parks, the Sonnenberg board and staff,” Palumbo said.
“Sonnenberg is one of only two formal gardens owned by State Parks,” added Eric Kulleseid, Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “With the community support of our partners at Friends of Sonnenberg, the new gateway and planned visitor center will make a visit to this unique site an even better experience.”
The project was made possible by $1 million from two state Consolidated Funding Application grants and more than $330,000 from an ongoing fundraising campaign by Friends of Sonnenberg, site operator
The new gateway was enabled by an earlier State Parks purchase of 1.6 acres at Charlotte and East Gibson streets and donation of the 3.5-acre armory parcel to the state by the Army.
Project construction work was done by City Hill Excavating of Penn Yan.
A state historic site since 2006, Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion is a late 19th Century Victorian estate with a Queen Anne-style mansion, greenhouse complex and nine historic-themed gardens of the world. It is the former summer home of prominent banker and philanthropist Frederick Ferris Thompson and his wife, Mary Clarke Thompson, a co-founder of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Both are buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua.