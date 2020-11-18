CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson knows that in some emergencies, every second matters when it comes to response time.
Henderson is lauding the launch of the county 911 Center’s new Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, or ASAP. It went online Friday, making Ontario County the 75th emergency communications center in the nation to use it.
“In some cases seconds do count, and by implementing this technology, police, ambulance and fire services can be quickly dispatched,” Henderson said. “This was an important goal for our office in 2020.”
The ASAP system is designed to cut down on the amount of time it takes to dispatch emergency personnel after a burglar, medical or fire alarm goes off. Prior to ASAP, an alarm company — Henderson used ADT as an example — would contact the homeowner, gather information, then contact 911 if needed.
“By the time all that circulates, it could be 2-3 minutes before an emergency dispatch,” Henderson said.
ASAP allows participating centrals stations to transmit those alarms, with greater detail, directly to the county’s computer-aided dispatch system. Police, ambulance and/or fire crews would be dispatched seconds later.
“So now we are talking about 3-5 seconds instead of 3-5 minutes,” Henderson said, adding that he and Steve DeChick, the 911 Center’s chief communications officer, worked with the county’s 911 vendors and major alarm companies to implement the technology. “It took some time, but we put it all together.”
If there is a false alarm, the alarm company would contact the 911 Center and cancel the response.
“We do that all the time now,” Henderson said. “We would rather respond quickly and have to turn around and go back, instead of not responding for several minutes.
“This is really about streamlining our operations and getting a quicker response for police, medical and fire,” Henderson added.
The ASAP service was a budgeted expense for the sheriff’s office, Henderson noted, and its benefits already have been realized.
“The day we went live last Friday, we had multiple alarms come in. Several were false alarms, but one was not, and it resulted in a quick response for fire service,” Henderson said.