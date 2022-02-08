WATERLOO — The question of who will be the new town clerk should be answered Thursday morning.
The Town Board will meet at 10:30 a.m., and a town clerk could be appointed at that meeting.
Last November, Republican Eileen Temple was elected to a four-year term as town clerk, defeating Democratic candidate Renee VanDeventer. Incumbent Town Clerk Sandra Ridley, a Democrat, did not seek reelection after serving 12 years in the position.
However, Temple decided not to accept the job and was not sworn in by the Jan. 31 deadline. The Town Board voted to pay Ridley a stipend to stay on until the position was filled.
The town did not conduct a public search for applicants.
“As far as the entire process for selecting candidates is concerned, it was a struggle to find anyone to run in the last election,” Supervisor Don Trout said. “One person submitted an application. We interviewed her and she seems like a good fit.
“The position needs to be filled. We are already three months behind the normal process. We encourage a fair process. We fulfill that fair process through our elections. This is a position that voters should be choosing, not the board. We are doing our best in an unusual situation.”
Ridley will stay on to train her replacement, Trout said. Whomever is appointed would have to run for the remaining three years of Temple’s term in November to stay in the position.
The town clerk’s annual salary is $35,000.