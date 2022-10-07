WALWORTH — Town Supervisor Mike Donalty said K2 Brothers Brewing is running out of room at its popular Empire Boulevard tasting room and brewery in Penfield.
“They’re cramped. They’re tight,” he said, adding that he’s been told they could double their sales with more room.
They are expected to find themselves with plenty of space soon.
The brewery has purchased the former Freewill Elementary School at 4320 Canandaigua Road in this Wayne County town, where they will open a second brewery and restaurant, along with an events center. The site would serve as K2’s base of operations, Donalty said.
The Wayne Central School District sold the 70,000-square-foot school — which closed in 2017 because of declining enrollment, much to the chagrin of many Walworth residents — for $1.45 million, according to Board of Education minutes from May. The sale is contingent upon government approvals, bank financing and other factors, minutes indicate.
The project has the support of the Town Board, Donalty said.
“We are very supportive of K2’s efforts to repurpose an old school,” he said. “It will also put the property on the tax rolls.”
Donalty said that Walworth is a “bedroom community” without a substantial amount of business development to help reduce the residential tax burden.
The business will also generate additional sales tax revenue for the county, he noted.
Some steps remain.
The Town Board was expected Thursday night to approve the rezoning of the nearly 42-acre property from a residential to a business zone. Additionally, the Planning Board will need to issue a special use permit to operate the brewery, Donalty noted.
The rezoning proposal came before the Wayne County Planning Board last week. It was rejected, said Brian Pincelli, director of economic development and planning.
“I expect the town to go ahead and approve it with a super-majority vote,” he said. “There was a lot of discussion with the Planning Board (I was not in attendance at the meeting), but the no vote, as I understand it, was intended to suggest a revisit to the comprehensive plan to more specifically address areas where they would like to encourage development (in Walworth).”
Donalty said the development fits the town’s comprehensive plan.
“We couldn’t think of a better use for the property,” he said.
K2 Brothers did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email as of Thursday afternoon.