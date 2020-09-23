WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has released its new visitors guide and digital flipbook.
The 64-page magazine is a key resource for visitors to Seneca County, highlighting things to do and places to stay in the county. According to a 2019 tourism study done for the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, Seneca County was the most visited county in the region.
“We are very proud of this commemorative edition,” said Chamber President Jeff Shipley. “It not only highlights the area as a premier visitors destination, but it also celebrates the important contributions that our county made to the women’s rights movement.”
In addition to providing visitors with an overview of the top visitors attraction categories, the guide offers a directory of dining, lodging and recreation-based businesses. It also features information on the county’s annual events and festivals.
The guide includes profiles of local, modern-day women in tourism and profiles of historical women in women’s rights.
The guide is available at many area visitor centers and is also available for electronic download or viewing at www.discoverseneca.com. For more information, call (315) 568-2906 or email at info@senecachamber.org.