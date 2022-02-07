PALMYRA — The Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority is seeking state Department of Environmental Conservation approval to build and operate a new, regional wastewater treatment plant.
It would be at 613 E. Main St., adjacent to the existing village treatment plant; if built, the $53.5 million plant would result in the decommissioning and conversion of four existing plants into pump stations. Waste now treated at the Palmyra plant would be rerouted to the new facility.
The Western Wayne County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant would discharge 3 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Barge Canal, a Class C waterbody. It would accept wastewater from the towns of Macedon, Marion, Palmyra and Walworth, and the village of Palmyra.
The authority has applied for five new permits. The DEC Region 8 office in Avon has made a tentative determination to issue four of those, including a State Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit.
Public comment must be submitted in writing to Guillermo Saar no later than March 4. Contact Saar at Region 8 headquarters in Avon, by calling (585) 226-2466, or by emailing DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Anyone interested in viewing the documents filed with the application should contact Saar to make an appointment.
The authority has received grants totaling about $14 million. The rest of the money for the project would be borrowed.