WATERLOO — The village may have a new police chief soon, possibly as early as Monday night.
The village board agenda for its 7 p.m. meeting in the municipal building includes a motion to authorize and appoint a new police chief from internal and external candidates interviewed “in accordance with village of Waterloo and Civil Service requirements.”
The village has been without a permanent police chief since Jason Godley retired Aug. 31 after 22 years of service, including the past five as chief. Godley is now one of two school resource officers working in the Waterloo district and operates a sports apparel store downtown.
Sgt. James Chechak has worked as interim chief since Sept. 1.
“We have done interviews and could appoint someone Monday night, but there’s a lot of information to digest,” village Administrator Don Northrup said. “It will be up to the board.”
Also Monday:
• The board will take steps to prepare for the March 21 election of a mayor and two trustees. An election for village justice also was scheduled, but the board has voted to eliminate that position and consolidate it with the town justice seat. That is subject to a permissive referendum, with the required petition needing to be submitted by Tuesday. To date, no petition has been submitted seeking a public vote.
The board will establish the polling place for the village elections as the Waterloo Community Center at 3 Oak St. during the hours of 12 noon to 9 p.m. The board also will consider abolishing the voter registration day prior to the election.
• Trustees will get legal updates on the demolition plan for 55 Washington St., which was damaged by fire several years ago; drainage easements on Washington Street; and the village’s acquisition of the Walnut Street Field from the Waterloo school district for $1.