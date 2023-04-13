WATERLOO — The Village Board that was seated April 1 decided not to make any changes to the 2023-24 budget prepared by the prior group.
Meeting Monday, the board conducted a public hearing at which no one commented and unanimously adopted the $4.51 million general fund budget, up from last year’s $4.04 million spending plan. A $2.32 million water budget, up from $2.31 million, also was adopted, as was a $1.47 million sewer budget, up from $1.39 million.
The general fund tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will increase from $19.55 to $19.80.
The water rate will go from $5.70 to $6 per 1,000 gallons for village users. The wholesale rate for water sold to other municipalities users will go from $3.58 to $3.96 per 1,000 gallons, while the rate for a small number of customers on Routes 5&20 outside the village will rise from $6.51 to $6.81 per 1,000 gallons.
The sewer charge will remain at $10.75 per 1,000 gallons.
The new budget goes into effect June 1.
The March election paved the way for three new board members to take office April 1: Walter Bennett as mayor, and Andrew Trahms and Patricia Bartran as trustees. They succeeded outgoing Mayor Jack O’Connor and trustees Lee Boise and Les Marquart.
The holdovers are trustees Gina Suffredini and John Butlak.
Also Monday, the board approved officers of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department for 2023-24: Mark Shaw, elected April 6 to a two-year term as fire chief; Steven Henninger, assistant chief for a one-year term; Donald Hartzell, 2nd assistant chief, one-year term; Thomas Weber, captain, one-year term; and James Clark, Michael Felice, Alex Baylor and Jon Swarthout, lieutenants, one-year terms.