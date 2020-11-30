BENTON — Olivia and Daniel Todd’s vision for their winery may seem like it was influenced by COVID-19, but that is not the case.
“We feel very lucky. Our business plan, even before COVID, was to stay small,” Olivia said. “We wanted an atmosphere where people sit down and socialize. We firmly believe wine brings us together.”
That plan was simple yet intimate. Small groups (no more than four people) make reservations for a weekend tasting and taste five wines paired with a food plate.
The model has worked well since Scout Vineyards, on Route 14 near Penn Yan, opened in August on the west side of Seneca Lake. The winery sources its artisan bread from another new business, Blue Heron Bakery in Penn Yan, and has cheeses from East Hill Creamery in Perry, Wyoming County.
“We like to keep it local,” said Olivia, adding that Scout Vineyards rotates its food plates depending on the time of the year and uses seasonal jams and butters.
Olivia and Daniel met while they were students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. They are 2015 grads, with Daniel (who grew up in the Syracuse area) interning in California’s Napa Valley before his senior year.
“To be honest, we weren’t sure what our plans were directly after college,” said Olivia, who is from Delaware County, noting she and Daniel decided to travel to New Zealand to learn about the wine industry there.
“That was pretty amazing,” she said. “We eventually decided to come back to the Finger Lakes to be closer to family. This is home.”
Both Olivia and Daniel worked for Seneca Lake wineries before deciding to open their own with a weekend model. Olivia is also a teacher in Hammondsport while Daniel is assistant winemaker at Villa Bellangelo near Dundee.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to continue to offer these weekend experiences for people to connect — in a very difficult year to do so,” Olivia said.
Olivia and Daniel are co-winemakers for Scout Vineyards, which now gets it grapes from local growers on Seneca, Cayuga and Keuka lakes. They will start planting their own grapes next spring on their land.
Olivia said the branding of the winery, scout, means to explore, observe, wonder, and search.
“Our hearts are really in the vineyard. We are more farmers than winemakers,” she said. “We fell in love with being vineyards scouts and like the idea of exploring the vineyard.”