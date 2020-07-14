SENECA FALLS — A new statue of women’s rights figures may end up in People’s Park.
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission has informed local officials of its plan to depict early women’s rights leaders Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman along with a yet-to-be-identified suffragist leader, a Seneca Falls mill working woman, and a Native American woman.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Joeelle Karsten-Murney of the Seneca Falls Development Corp outlined the project to the Town Board its July 7 meeting.
“This is very exciting. They will pay all costs of the design, the actual sculpting of the statue, its delivery and setup,” Karsten-Murney said. “We see it as a big tourist draw.”
People’s Park, which is on the north side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, is likely to undergo significant redevelopment under the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. In the meantime, the new statue will be located elsewhere.
Ferrara said that Generations Bank has offered to lease an area on the north side of East Bayard Street, across from the bank headquarters, as a temporary spot for the statue. The lease would be $1 per month, according to Ferrara.
“The project would also have the Commission pay for the concrete pad, lighting and a new fence,” he said. “The new statue would be east of the statue of Anthony meeting Stanton located in the same area.”
Karsten-Murney said the statue would be relocated to People’s Park once renovations are complete. She said it will be the backdrop for the new National Women’s Hall of Fame in the renovated former Seneca Knitting Mill building on the south side of the canal.
As for the DRI, a final public meeting to determine a final list of projects to submit to the state for approval and funding will be scheduled soon.
The town has $10 million to spend for downtown improvements, both public and private. A letter has been sent to businesses and organizations that submitted projects earlier in the year for consideration to see if they are still interested in moving forward. The town will submit a list of projects, and the state will select the ones it will fund with the grant money awarded in 2019.
In other matters last week:
• PERMIT — The board once again delayed action on an Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application for an operating permit at its Salcman Road landfill. Board member Doug Avery said separate committees are working on a new odor-reporting system that is acceptable to the town, and determining if there is an acceptable level of odor the landfill would be required to comply with as a condition of getting the permit.
• MEETING — A special meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to update the board on a host of public works projects and other business that may be added to the agenda. The meeting will be livestreamed on fingerlakes1.com.
• JUDGE — Junius Town Justice Brian Erway will serve as acting town justice until the end of the year. He replaces Sean Laquidari, who resigned in March. The other town justice is Chuck Lafler. A special election will be conducted Nov. 3 for the remaining year of Laquidari’s term. The candidates are Steven Kelley and Thomas Ellis.