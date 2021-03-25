ALBANY — The off-season for New York state’s canal system involves performing maintenance — large and small — to the more than 100-year-old system that includes the Erie and Cayuga-Seneca canals.
But this off-season, the issues included politics. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed New York State Canal System Revitalization Act was included in his 30-day budget amendment. The act would, among other things, scuttle the Canal Recreationway Commission, charged for 30 years with advising the Thruway Authority and its Canal Corp. on canal-related activities.
The proposal drew significant criticism from canal supporters, as well as the Preservation League of New York, along with both Republican and Democratic members of the Assembly and Senate, neither of which included the act in their respective budget bills.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, whose district includes the Erie and Cayuga-Seneca canals, was among those opposing the act.
“The Senate has rightfully rejected the governor’s canal proposal, and I will continue to fight against his misguided plan,” Helming said. “During this milestone bicentennial period of the Erie Canal, it is more important than ever that we preserve and protect its economic impact on our local canal communities and businesses. To propose an overhaul of the canal under the cover of a 30-day amendment, with no opportunity for public input, is irresponsible and a slight to canal towns and villages across upstate New York.”
Cuomo’s plan called for a new canal governing board; members would be chosen only by Cuomo and Democratic legislative leaders. Helming said that would leave out the Republican minority, which she noted represents a number of canal communities.
While the politics of who controls canal policy are apparently on hold, at least temporarily, the New York State Canal System is moving head with its upcoming season, which is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. May 21. The closing date is set for Oct. 13.
The lock schedule for 2021 follows a pandemic-shortened 2020 canal season, as canal maintenance projects across the system were halted because the work was deemed non-essential by the Cuomo administration. Most of the canal opened by July 4, but some sections were closed longer because significant maintenance projects were yet to be completed.
The New York State Power Authority, which operates the canal with the Canal Corp., noted that the proposed schedule of operations could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and/or the need to repair critical infrastructure, and that the public will be notified of any changes through the Canal Corp.’s Notice to Mariners system.
There are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the canal system in 2021, the Thruway Authority noted.
The schedule is as follows:
• Standard hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the following locks and lift bridges will operate on demand from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Sept. 15: Lock C-1, Halfmoon; Lock E-7, Niskayuna; Lock E-8, Rotterdam; Lock E-23, Brewerton; Lock O-1, Phoenix; Lock O-2, Fulton; Lock O-3, Fulton; Lock O-8, Oswego; Lock E-24, Baldwinsville; Main Street Lift Bridge, Fairport; Lock E-32, Pittsford; Lock E-33, Henrietta; Spencerport Lift Bridge; Adams Basin Lift Bridge; Park Avenue Lift Bridge, Brockport; Main Street Lift Bridge, Brockport; Holley Lift Bridge; Hulberton Lift Bridge; Ingersoll Street Lift Bridge, Albion; Main Street Lift Bridge, Albion; Eagle Harbor Lift Bridge; Knowlesville Lift Bridge; Medina Lift Bridge; Middleport Lift Bridge; Gasport Lift Bridge; Exchange Street Lift Bridge, Lockport; Lock E-34/35, Lockport; Lock CS-1, Cayuga; Lock CS-2/3, Seneca Falls; Lock CS-4, Waterloo.
• The following locks will operate on-demand from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 15: Lock E-25, Mays Point; Lock E-26, Clyde; Lock E-27, Lyons; Lock E-28A, Lyons; Lock E-28B, Newark; Lock E-29, Macedon/Palmyra; Lock E-30, Macedon.
• Additionally, Locks E-2 through E-6 and Guard Gate 2 in the Waterford Flight, as well as Locks E-21 and E-22, will operate on demand from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday from May 21 to Sept. 15. During the same period, the hours of operation for the Waterford Flight will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Due to roving operations, some delays may be experienced during certain periods in the Waterford Flight, the Thruway Authority said.