SENECA FALLS — New York Chiropractic College is now Northeast College of Health Sciences.
The state Board of Regents and Education Department approved the name change earlier this week.
“Today we proudly proclaim Northeast College of Health Sciences as our new name, one that strongly reflects our inter-professional nature and our position as innovators in healthcare education,” college President Dr. Michael Mestan said.
Mestan said the name change has been discussed for a while, with the impetus expressed formally in the NYCC Blueprint Strategic Plan 2018-2021. In June 2019, the college Board of Trustees voted unanimously for a name change. That started a process that was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
College officials said the Northeast College of Health Sciences name reflects a focus on connecting students from a variety of backgrounds with a robust range of integrated healthcare programs. They said the change also signals a new chapter for the college to create even more space for new collaborations and opportunities advancing healthcare education.
“As always, Northeast College of Health Sciences remains committed to its strong foundation of chiropractic and plans to move forward with both growth in its doctor of chiropractic program as well as the development of diverse new academic programs to support in-demand career paths,” Mestan said. “As we continue to prepare our students to be leaders in an ever-more diverse variety of healthcare disciplines, it is fitting that our history of academic excellence in chiropractic will remain as our college’s core.”
The college was founded in New York City in 1919 as Columbia Institute of Chiropractic. In the 1970s, the college moved to Long Island, and its doctor of chiropractic program received accreditation from the Council on Chiropractic Education. The move to the 286-acre former Eisenhower College campus on Route 89 in Seneca Falls was made in 1991.
The college said its spring 2021 enrollment in the doctor of chiropractic program was the largest class since 2018.
Officials said Northeast College of Health Sciences employs nearly 600 people.