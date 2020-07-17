COVERT — A prominent New York City wine bar is expanding — all the way to the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
The Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels NYC on Centre Street in the Big Apple purchased the former Light House at Kidders Landing. After renovations, the space at 7930 County Road 153 will open as Supernatural Lake.
The business’ managing partner, Caleb Ganzer, did not specify an opening date.
“We are thrilled to bring the concept of world-class hospitality to the vibrant wine community of the Finger Lakes,” said Ganzer. “With so much uncertainty around the future of New York City hospitality, we knew we needed to get creative and expand in order to get the majority of our staff back on payroll. What we found couldn’t have been more perfect: A full commercial kitchen and bar with outdoor dining and event space that had recently been shuttered. We’ve been working around the clock to remodel and refine the property, and can’t wait to welcome everyone soon.”
Supernatural Lake will serve as a full-service wine bar, restaurant, and bed-and-breakfast.
The property features a handful of cottages dating to World War II. The rooms are outfitted with elevated culinary amenities such as coffee from NYC-based Café Integral, products from In Pursuit of Tea, premium Mark Thomas glassware, and more. Cottage guests will receive complimentary access to a daily breakfast bar that includes local produce, cured meats, and farm-fresh eggs. Other amenities: daily morning yoga sessions on the dock, kayak rentals, vineyard tours, and a variety of outdoor games.
Supernatural Lake also will feature a small venue for live entertainment. Guests will hear from a rotating roster of musicians, ranging from local acts to world-class performers.
The Supernatural Lake wine program is designed by Compagnie wine director Sam Stoppelmoor. It will offer local and global wine selections focusing on burgundy, champagne and riesling. Local beer, cider and kombucha will be available too.
The facility will serve a lunch and dinner menu Wednesday to Sunday, highlighting ingredients from local farms under the direction of executive chef and partner Eric Boylard.
Supernatural Lake will be seasonal, and open until Oct. 31.
For booking inquiries, programming schedule and more information, follow the company on Instagram at IG@supernatural_lake. A website, www.compagnienyc.com/supernaturallake, is expected to be up and running soon.