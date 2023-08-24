ALBANY — In recent years, many of us have been hearing this phrase in some nutrition circles: Eating fat doesn’t make you fat.
Members of the state Senate’s Agricultural Committee, which includes Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, are of that mindset — at least when it comes to cow’s milk.
Democratic and Republican senators on the Agriculture Committee, which is chaired by Democrat Michelle Hinchey, have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation and senators urging them to support a measure that would allow 2% and whole milk in schools.
Whole milk has a fat content of at least 3.25%. Currently, only low-fat or fat-free milk are allowed.
“Giving schools the option to make whole and 2% milk available in cafeterias supports the health of students and the success of New York’s dairy farmers,” Helming said.
Kim Skellie, a partner at the dairy El-Vi Farms of Arcadia and Phelps and District 3 director of the New York Farm Bureau, is encouraged by the bipartisan effort.
“We are definitely in support of that,” he said Tuesday. “There is enough research that supports it as well, especially when compared to alternatives. Taste of skim and 1% does not appeal to young people enough.”
The Agriculture Committee said 2% and whole milk would be allowed in schools by adding a provision to the Farm Bill, which has yet to be adopted. By doing so, said the letter, it would give “the power of choice back to school districts.”
In the letter, senators argue that drinking higher-fat milk not only is not detrimental to children’s health but is beneficial.
“Whole milk is an excellent source of nutrition for all New Yorkers and well exceeds the benefits of fat-free and low-fat milk,” they wrote. “The nutritional value of milk is unmatched. Whole milk contains no more than 3.5% fat, and one-third of those fatty acids are Omega-3, which have been linked to many health benefits, including improved heart health, brain health, and a lower risk of cancer.”
The letter cites a 2020 story in the New York Times that said that children who drink whole milk are 39% less likely to become overweight than those who drink lower-fat or skim milk.
“Now more than ever, the federal government must remove its restrictions on whole milk in public schools based on outdated information that doesn’t consider the benefits it would provide to students,” the senators said. “As members of the New York State Senate Agriculture Committee, it is our responsibility to ensure that our students are provided the nutritional benefits that come from whole milk — to keep both our children and our dairy industry growing healthy.”
The committee claimed that in the first two years after the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 was enacted — it called for low-fat dairy products — 1.2 million fewer students drank milk with their lunches
“However, they still had access to sugary, unhealthy drinks,” the senators said. “These students lost out on the nutritional benefits milk offers and, instead, replaced it with sugary drinks that offer no nutritional value.”
The senators said lifting the fat restrictions on milk would boost consumption in schools, and “provide a great economic boost to New York farmers and dairy producers throughout the state, strengthening our economy.”
With more than 3,500 dairy farms, New York is the fifth-largest milk producer in the nation, slightly behind Texas.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, chair of the House’s Agriculture Committee, is sponsoring legislation that would include the provision in the Farm Bill, according to Lancasterfarming.com. The website indicated Thompson has introduced similar legislation in the past, but it was blocked by Democrats on the Committee on Education and the Workforce. It notes that Republicans now hold a majority in the House.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, could not be reached for comment on the bipartisan push in the state Senate but expressed support for whole milk during a Farm Bill listening session earlier this year.
While many cite mounting evidence of the health benefits of higher fat milk, nutritionists have not come to consensus that it’s better for our health than low-fat and skim varieties.
The state Department of Health says on its website that “low-fat and fat-free milk are the healthiest choices for everyone over the age of two years.” They say the two options provide the same nutritional benefits as whole milk but with less fat and calories.