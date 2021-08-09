BRANCHPORT — The New York Red Angus Association will be hosting the “Red Revival” Aug. 15 at Finger Lakes Cattle Company on Italy Hill Road.
The day-long event will include keynote speakers, educational sessions, hands-on opportunities for learning, and membership meetings. It begins at 10 a.m.
Program highlights include a keynote address by American Red Angus Director of Breed Improvement Ryan Boldt. Boldt will be presenting information on the genetic progress which has been made within the breed, and he also will provide information on how producers can improve individual breeding programs.
A series of educational and hands-on mini-sessions are planned. Sessions will help participants learn the fundamentals of foot and hoof scoring, as well as using genomic and phenotypic evaluation when selecting replacement heifers and herd bulls. There will be a session dedicated to teaching fundamentals of market steer selection and how to determine if a steer is “finished” and ready for market.
Additional speakers will include Dr. Ben Kenney of Trans-ova Genetics. Kenney will be helping participants to better understand estrus synchronization programs, how to increase conception rates while using artificial insemination, and tips for improving success when performing embryo transfer.
Dr. Timothy Dennis will be sharing his vast experience about creating and enhancing immunity in the beef cattle herd through vaccination protocols and methodology.
Jean O’Toole and staffers from the New York Beef Council will be presenting information about the national Beef Checkoff Program, and will share information on how the council helps to connect the producers of beef with consumers of our product.
In addition, there will be educational activities for youth and membership meetings for the New York Red Angus Association, as well as for the New York Beef Producer’s Region 3 members. The event will conclude with a farm tour, and will highlight pasture management, sustainable practices of beef production, and an opportunity to view cattle of multiple breeds.
The New York Red Angus Association will be operating a lunch counter, selling hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs featuring products from Bryan’s Meats of Smethport, Pa. Chips and drinks will be available, and proceeds will help to benefit the state association.
For more information, contact New York Red Angus Association Vice President John Kriese at (315) 856-0234.
To see the complete Red Revival and Youth Revival schedules, visit www.fltimes.com.