ALBANY — With maintenance projects delayed by the coronavirus now ahead of revised completion projections, large sections of New York’s canal system are opening Friday at 7 a.m., the Canal Corporation announced Wednesday.
Sections in Wayne County, where projects are nearing completion, are set to be open for the July 4th holiday weekend.
“The big picture is we’re about a week ahead on all things (projects),” said Canal Corporation spokesperson Shane Mahar.
For instance, said Mahar, “We’ll be wrapping up the pump-out at E-26 in Clyde next week, and our contractor is finishing a repair to the lock gates at E-28A in Lyons, so that means Locks E-26, E-27, and E-28A will open next Friday, July 3.”
That compares the Clyde lock’s previously targeted opening of July 13, Mahar said.
Mahar noted that on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, Lock CS-1 opens Friday, while Lock CS-4 in Waterloo — where some concrete work is finishing up — opens next Friday, July 3.
However, the re-wiring project at Locks CS-2/3 in Seneca Falls is still on for an Aug. 3 opening, meaning a connection from Seneca Lake to the rest of the canal system will have to wait.
“It’s been a hard push,” by canal workers, said Mahar, who noted they are doing “an incredible job” given they lost about two months during the work shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The canal navigation season runs until Oct. 14, said Mahar.
The projected opening date for those locations in the Finger Lakes. All of the Erie Canal west of Lyons will be open Friday, said Mahar.
The schedule:
• CS-1 Cayuga: June 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• CS- Seneca Falls: Aug. 3,7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Cayuga-Seneca CS-4 Waterloo: July 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-25 May’s Point: June 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-26 Clyde: July 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-27 Lyons: July 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-28A Lyons: July 3; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-28B Newark: June 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-29 Macedon: June 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• E-30 Macedon: June 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, go to www.canals.ny.gov.