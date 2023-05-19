ALBANY — The New York State Canal System is set to open today, the Canal Corp. announced in its notice to mariners for the 2023 navigation season.
“As the Canal Corp. continues to recruit seasonal staff, lock operating hours may differ from previous seasons at various locations,” the message said. “As staff positions are filled, hours will be adjusted and communicated through the Notice to Mariners notification program.”
The Canal Corp. noted that there are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the canal system this year.
Standard hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Oct. 11. There are extended hours at select locks throughout the canal system during peak navigation season, which is defined as May 19 to Sept. 13.
For details on lock hours and other information, go to canals.ny.gov.