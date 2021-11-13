GENEVA — City Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said he’s an avid hunter, but he doesn’t think duck hunting belongs along the city’s shoreline.
“It’s a bad, irresponsible choice,” Pealer, who represents Ward 2, said at last week’s City Council meeting.
However, that’s what has happened this fall — and in past years — on the shoreline that straddles the city and Seneca Lake State Park.
Duck hunters positioned along the shore — some in boats, others below the high-water mark — take shots at waterfowl, many times to the surprise of those walking or biking on the paths in Lakefront Park and Seneca Lake State Park.
City Manager Sage Gerling said it can be “unnerving,” to say the least, when a shotgun blast rings out in a place where you might not expect it.
“You might not see someone down below (the seawall) until they shoot,” Gerling said.
Count Mayor Steve Valentino among the startled.
“I’ve experienced it and almost had a heart attack,” he said.
“I hope we can resolve this,” Pealer said.
That might not be so easy.
A state Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson said duck hunters are within their rights to hunt along the shore, so long as they’re properly licensed and following other protocols.
“The city of Geneva would be able to best address hunting restrictions at this location on Seneca Lake,” the spokesperson said. “Provided the city does not have a discharge ordinance prohibiting shooting that extends out into the lake, a hunter shooting at ducks out in the lake is legal, provided they are not shooting toward any structures from less than 500 feet.”
The spokesperson said the DEC’s police officers occasionally observe duck hunters that set up close to the shore in front of the state park.
“These are checked regularly, and there are rarely issues, but if any arise, Parks and the city of Geneva Police Department reach out to our (environmental conservation officers),” the spokesperson said.
Gerling said the city is “working on legal strategies that we can execute” to address the duck hunting, without providing any additional details.
In the meantime, the city has placed a warning sign to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of what might be ahead. Conversely, the sign also suggests hunters find a more appropriate place to shoot the waterfowl, given the number of pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.
The first period of the 2021 duck-hunting season in New York ended Nov. 7, but a second round arrives Nov. 27 and runs until Jan. 2.
While it may be legal, the DEC spokesperson said the shoreline near the two parks may not be the best location to hunt waterfowl.
“Hunters looking for solitude can minimize the disturbance associated with other forms of recreation by following a few tips,” the spokesperson said. “Before a season opens, when hunters are scouting for the perfect spot or stand location, take the time to check if the planned location is a popular one. Avoid crowding other hunters and recognize that if a hunting location is near a popular hiking spot, noise can be a factor. If a preferred hunting spot is too crowded, identify an alternative location ahead of time.”