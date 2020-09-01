PHELPS — A milestone has been reached at Exit 42 as part of the plan to convert the New York State Thruway to cashless tolling by the end of this year.
The last of 70 steel gantries that house the equipment needed for cashless tolling has been installed at Exit 42 off of Route 14.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the installation of gantries was finished on time and on budget.
The installation is part of the first phase of a project to convert the Thruway entirely to cashless tolling. The second phase involves removing the toll plazas and realigning and repaving the exit/entrance ramps by next fall.
The state has said the conversion to cashless tolling will cost $357 million.
“This project is transforming New York’s transportation system by improving driving experiences, expediting traffic flow and improving air quality in areas surrounding toll plazas,” Cuomo said in a press release. “With upgrades like this, we are ushering in a new modern era for traveling across this state which will benefit motorists for decades to come.”
Said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll: “The Thruway Authority is making incredible progress with the historic conversion to cashless tolling on the ticketed system, which will benefit millions of motorists who travel the Thruway every year. As the project continues, we’re on schedule for the system to go live by the end of 2020, ushering in a new era of transportation on the Thruway.”
With the steel gantries in place, work crews are now adding the cashless tolling equipment to the structures, including sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags and take license plate images. Over 2,000 cameras will be affixed to the gantries when completed.
The state said the cashless system will go live simultaneously by the end of this year. Motorists will drive under the gantries and have their E-ZPass tags automatically charged. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plate image captured and a toll bill mailed to the registered owner.
The state said the gantries were fabricated utilizing approximately 3.5 million pounds of American-made steel and hundreds of New York workers at LMC Industrial Contractors Inc. in Avon, Livingston County, in accordance with the New York Buy American Act.
The state encourages motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, which it said is the most convenient way to pay tolls on the Thruway. E-ZPass tags are sold at retail locations across the state, and motorists can also sign up online.
For additional information on how cashless tolling works and tips on how to pay bills on time, visit the Thruway Authority’s website at thruway.ny.gov/cashless.