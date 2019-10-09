ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Department of Environmental Conservation is filing a lawsuit against the International Joint Commission for what his office called “mismanagement of Lake Ontario water levels that caused catastrophic damage to shoreline communities.”
In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo’s office stated that “as a direct result of IJC's mismanagement, extremely high water levels exacerbated damage to residences and businesses, swept away large swaths of the shoreline, and upended the lives of thousands of New Yorkers twice in the past three years. Property owners have suffered severe erosion and loss of vegetation, while the state sustained more than $4 million in property damage that it still has not been able to fully repair.”
His office said the lawsuit argues that the IJC must compensate the state for the “destruction resulting from water level mismanagement.”
