ROCHESTER — State Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow may differ with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a host of issues but not when it comes to Lake Ontario flooding.
Both expressed support Wednesday for his decision ordering the Department of Environmental Conservation to sue the International Joint Commission for “mismanaging” Lake Ontario water levels claiming it has contributed to “catastrophic damage” on the south shore, including Wayne County.
Cuomo made the announcement at Silk O’Laughlin’s in Irondequoit Wednesday afternoon. The lakeside bar was forced to close for a time earlier this year because of high water levels.
In a press release issued along with the governor’s appearance in Irondequoit, Cuomo’s office said that as “a direct result of the IJC’s mismanagement, extremely high water levels exacerbated damage to residences and businesses, swept away large swaths of the shoreline and upended the lives of thousands of New Yorkers twice in the past three years. Property owners have suffered severe erosion, and loss of vegetation, while the state sustained more than $4 million in property damage that it still has not been able to fully repair.”
Cuomo’s office said the lawsuit argues that “the IJC must compensate the state for the destruction resulting from water level mismanagement.”
The IJC is a commission made up of U.S. and Canadian members, and its responsibilities including managing Lake Ontario water levels.
“The lawsuit is a hard case,” Cuomo said at the Irondequoit bar. “I will tell you that. This is an international entity, and it is going to be a difficult case for us to make, but it is our last resort. We have tried everything else. It is a cry for help from the state of New York and our expression of frustration that they have done absolutely nothing to help New Yorkers deal with this situation. And it is unfair that we should be shouldered with over $1 billion in costs when the IJC has done absolutely nothing to reduce the damage to the state of New York.”
Manktelow said he was “very happy that we are continuing to put the pressure on the IJC. Meeting the past several days with owners again along the lakeshore just reinforced to me how important it is to do all that we can. I stand with the governor on this. Our citizens deserve nothing less.”
Helming supports the governor’s action.
“Today we sent a loud and clear message to the IJC. Enough is enough,” she said. “They have failed the hardworking taxpayers who own homes and businesses along the shoreline and they have failed New York. The state has stepped up to help our local communities, at taxpayer expense, to fix a problem the IJC created. This is nothing short of a man-made disaster and the IJC needs to abolish Plan 2014 and compensate those whose properties have been damaged or destroyed. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s a matter of fairness and public safety. I am proud to stand with local residents, my legislative colleagues and Gov. Cuomo to end this disastrous plan.”
Plan 2014 is the water-regulation plan adopted by the IJC in late 2016. It allows for a more natural rise and fall of waters, but since being put into place, Lake Ontario has suffered record flooding two out of three years.
The IJC said it is excessive precipitation — much of it flowing from the Midwest through the Great Lakes — that is the cause of the high water levels.
State and local officials believe the IJC has not properly managed the release of water through the Moses Saunders Dam on the St. Lawrence River.
Cuomo’s office said the complaint asserts the following causes of action:
• Negligence: “IJC breached its duty by failing to take sufficient steps to protect the interests of New York property owners on the Lake Ontario shoreline.”
• Nuisance:“Based on the severe flooding that resulted from IJC’s mismanagement, IJC was or should have been substantially certain that its conduct would cause an invasion of the state’s interest in the use and enjoyment of its land.”
• Trespass: “IJC failed to increase outflows from Lake Ontario to lower water levels and abate flooding, which constituted an invasion of property.”
The IJC did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.