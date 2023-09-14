VICTOR — Another New York State Thruway Authority service area has reopened in Ontario County.
The Thruway Authority announced that the new Seneca service area on Interstate 90 westbound is open.
It’s the 11th new service area to open to Thruway customers as part of a $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas. The Clifton Springs, Junius Ponds (Seneca County) Pembroke, New Baltimore, Clarence, Ardsley, Plattekill, Iroquois, Indian Castle and Chittenango, and Junius Ponds service areas have also reopened, according to the Thruway Authority.
The Seneca service area facility is close to 6,000 square feet, and restaurant options include Popeyes, Applegreen C-Store, Taste NY food and drink products, and Dunkin’ (drive-thru), the authority said. The Dunkin’ should be open soon, it added.
Other amenities include outdoor seating, a dog-walking area, and a private nursing area. A digital tourism kiosk and four level 3, high-speed EV chargers are coming at a later date, the agency said.
With the opening of the Seneca area, the Ontario service area between exits 46 and 47 is now closed for construction. The Ontario area is one of four that will receive significant renovations and upgrades as part of the project, the Authority said. Fuel services remain available at all service areas during construction.
The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll or tax dollars are being used for construction, the Thruway Authority stressed.