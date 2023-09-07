GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges will welcome Frank Bruni and Lee Carter to campus for the first Stern Family Forum event of the fall semester Oct. 19.
HWS Trustee Bill Whitaker, who has won two Emmys, most recently as a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” will moderate the conversation between Bruni, a longtime journalist now contributing to the New York Times Opinion section, and Carter, president of Malansky + Partners and a cable news regular. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Campus Center. It is free and open to the public.
According to HWS, the Stern Family Forum, funded by Honorary Trustee Herbert J. Stern and Trustee Samuel Stern, was created to support annual public discussions with notable guests who bring nuance to difficult, sometimes controversial subjects.
Sarah Kirk, provost and dean of faculty, is one of the forum’s organizers.
“This fall’s Stern Forum promises to be another substantive conversation,” she said. “Our guests, as well as our moderator, bring extensive experience in journalism and the media. I look forward to a fascinating exploration of key issues shaping the national discourse.”
Bruni, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, joined the Times in 1995 and has ranged broadly across its pages. He has been a White House correspondent and served as the Rome bureau chief, covering Pope John Paul II and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Before joining the Opinion pages in 2011, he was the paper’s chief restaurant critic and, as a staff writer for The Times Magazine, profiled director J.J. Abrams, writer David Foster Wallace, and a health-obsessed billionaire who planned to live to 125.
As president and partner at Malansky + Partners, a strategic communications firm, Carter oversees a diverse range of communication and language strategy work for Fortune 100 and 500 companies, trade associations, and non-profits in the U.S. and around the world. HWS said her primary focus is driving behavior change through the effective use of language.
The author of “Persuasion: Convincing Others When Facts Don’t Seem to Matter,” Carter is a regular co-host of “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo” and a regular contributor on Fox, Yahoo Finance, and MSNBC, providing insights into business news and U.S. politics.
The Colleges noted that rather than traditional polling, Carter analyzes voters’ emotional responses to understand voter engagement and sentiment.