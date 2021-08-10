WATERLOO — There’s a new youth coalition serving Seneca County.
RiSE, which takes its acronym from their motto “Resilience and Inclusion for Students Everywhere,” endeavors to create activities of interest for local youth, as well as promoting initiatives to create a kinder and safer community. Currently, RiSE represents students from Waterloo High School and Mynderse Middle School, and is accepting new members. They hope to have representatives from all regions of Seneca County.
RiSE has a few different projects underway, including an anti-bullying sticker shock. Promoting the advice “see something say something” via the hashtag #bekind21, RiSE handed out stickers to patrons of a July 25 concert at LaFayette Park. A future sticker shock campaign will be aimed at local businesses in an attempt to remind customers and employees to keep drinking and gambling away from minors.
The youth coalition is planning a lock-in event, slated to take place before the start of the new school year. This end-of-summer bash boasts events such as basketball, volleyball, swimming, movies and more. It will be open to students across the county from grades 6-12, with middle school and high school students hosted at separate times. In keeping with their support of the #bekind21 movement, RiSE will have T-shirts available at the lock-in for youth to tie-dye.
RiSE plans to host monthly events while utilizing public facilities around the county. Upcoming events anticipated to be held around the county include pumpkin carving in October and cookie decorating in December.
RiSE meets once a month. Those interested in helping or joining RiSE should contact Sarah Smolinski at (315) 745-9928 or sarah@uwseneca.org.