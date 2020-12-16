GENEVA — Should the Lochland Road, Snell Road and Slosson Lane area in the south end of the city be rezoned for higher-density housing? Should it remain a low-density zone?
It’s one of the key questions City Council is trying to answer as it prepares to revise its 52-year-old zoning code. The plan is to repeal Chapter 350 of the code and replace it with a new version. City officials hope the updated code will reflect not only the current needs of the community, but also respond to changing environmental, economic and societal climates.
The process began in the spring of 2019. It might have been completed by now if not for COVID-19, which has hampered Council’s ability to schedule public meetings.
Council met Monday to resume discussion on the matter. The area immediately east and west of Route 14 (Lochland Road), and north of Snell Road, is zoned agriculture-residential, or AR. A steering committee headed by Liverpool-based Barton & Loguidice has determined there is no longer active agriculture uses in the city and a high demand for new housing development, leading them to recommend a new zone for that area be considered.
Currently, the minimum lot size in an AR zone is 3 acres, which some regard as too big. A new zone could allow houses to be built on smaller lots, and those homes could be single-family or multi-unit.
B&L representative Molly Gaudioso said a small survey showed 71% favored the “traditional” residential development often seen throughout the rest of the city.
“We’re trying to go with new zones and allowed uses that follow the city’s 2016 comprehensive plan, which calls for more housing density,” added another B&L rep, John Steinmetz.
Mayor Steve Valentino suggested a zone that would fall somewhere in between low- and high-density housing.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, who represents constituents in the affected area, said he leans toward low-density housing to maintain the character of those neighborhoods and to avoid traffic issues. While he agrees there is a need for lower-density housing, he said the bigger question is where to put it.
Gaudioso said some concerns could be mitigated by what uses are allowed in a new zone. Buffers, open-space requirements, and special-use permits to control development were mentioned.
Council and consultants also spent time discussing new zoning language regarding accessory dwelling units like above garages, drive-thru facilities, short-term rentals, and bed-and-breakfasts. Those talks will continue.
Consultants will meet with the Business Improvement District next. BID represents downtown property owners.
A second draft of the zoning code is available for the public to see. The Ontario County Planning Board has reviewed the draft and found no objections.
A $10,000 contribution from the city’s Local Development Corp. is helping consultants in their effort to examine a section dealing with administration and review procedures, after which a brand-new code package will be available for public review.
In accordance with state law, all city zoning district uses and development requirements were revised to align with the 2016 comprehensive plan. Zoning map amendments were made to address areas where existing land uses were inaccurate or did not identify foreseeable areas for future development, investment, and open space.