NEWARK — Nearly a year after he was arrested for stalking his former girlfriend, the judge for the village of Newark and town of Arcadia has resigned.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Albany-based New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced the resignation of Michael Miller. He had been the judge for both municipalities since 2010.
Miller, 54, was charged last June by Newark police with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor. That came several weeks after Miller was served with a family court order of protection.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said the woman’s neighbors later noticed Miller watching her house and pulling into her driveway. Thoms said the pattern went on for some time before the woman saw Miller stalking her at home and her place of work, and eventually went to police.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, suspended Miller from his judicial duties a short time later. That suspension remained until his resignation.
An assistant Monroe County district attorney, Elizabeth Buckley, was special prosecutor in the case.
Miller pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal contempt and was sentenced in March to three years of probation. He is also required to attend domestic violence and mental health counseling, and abide by a five-year, no-contact court order of protection.
Miller officially resigned effective April 16 and has agreed never to seek or accept judicial office again.
“There is no room on the bench for a judge who is convicted of a serious criminal offense that arises out of stalking a former girlfriend,” said Robert Tembeckjian, administrator for the Commission on Judicial Conduct. “The public can have no confidence in a person who violates the very law he is sworn to uphold. Judge Miller’s resignation and commitment never to return are entirely appropriate in these circumstances.”