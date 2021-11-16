NEWARK — As of Tuesday night, a man who robbed Community Bank in this Wayne County village earlier in the day remains at large.
“There is always hope,” Newark Police Department Chief Mark Thoms said. “Now it’s just a matter of putting the time in to investigate.”
The robbery happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. The man, dressed in black and wearing a mask and hoodie, entered the bank on Church Street, approached a teller, and demanded cash. Thoms said the man’s ethnicity is not known, and he did not display or threaten to show a weapon.
After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the robber left the bank and ran eastbound on Church Street, behind the Newark Park Presbyterian Church. He was seen getting into a light-colored, SUV-type vehicle and heading south on East Avenue.
The man is approximately 5-foot-9.
Police provided a surveillance photo from a bank camera, but it shows only the back of the man’s head with his hood up.
Village police are asking that residents with camera systems, Ring or similar video systems in the area of East Avenue, Church Street, East Maple Avenue, Prospect Street, Colton Avenue, Hoffman Street, East Miller Street, and East Union Street contact them at newarkpd@newarkpd.net so police can review their video.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the Newark PD at (315) 331-3701 or newarkpd@newarkpd.net.
Thoms, who is retiring at the end of the year after 37 years with the department, said he can’t recall a previous bank robbery in the village.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office, county district attorney’s office, and state police assisted the Newark PD.