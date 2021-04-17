NEWARK — This Wayne County village’s 15th annual Community Pride Day cleanup is set for May 22.
This year’s theme is once again “Color our Community with Pride.” Volunteers are needed to help beautify Newark by planting flowers, pulling weeds and cleaning up litter.
Volunteers will assemble in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park, east of Pontillo’s (in the municipal parking lot on Route 31), where they will receive their assignments.
The village cleanup and flower planting will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. Work crews will clean canal banks, parks, canal trails, the area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets, and wherever debris removal is necessary. Volunteers also will plant flowers around the village in designated areas.
If still necessary, social distancing will be in place.
Residents, schools and village businesses are invited to join the village-wide floral planting effort.
In support of the effort to help beautify the community, the following retail businesses are offering discounts for Newark residents:
• HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet — 10% off any exterior product purchased from HEP Builder’s Bargain Outlet from May 15 to June 15.
• Plassche Lumber — 20% off all house paint and painting accessories from May 17-31.
• Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc. — A free six-pack of 2.6-ounce synthetic 50-to-1 mixture with purchase of any Stihl gas-powered equipment from May 17 to June 2.
• Secor Home and Hardware Center — Paint, lawn and garden, and plant specials.
A prize of $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark business exterior, and another $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark resident’s front yard.
To enter your business or home, call Robbin Bremer at (315) 226-8105. Registration must be received by 1 p.m. May 19. Judging will take place May 24.
Community Pride Day is sponsored by Walmart, Secor Home and Hardware Center, HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet, Plassche Lumber, Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc., Newark Rotary, the Newark Garden Club, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, and the village.
Contact Bremer with questions or to volunteer.