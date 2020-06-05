NEWARK — Police are investigating a local business owner who faces charges related to child pornography in Virginia.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said his officers arrested Matthew S. Holland on May 27 and turned him over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as an out-of-state fugitive.
Holland, 27, lives on Washington Street in the village and is the owner of Illumination Images, a photography studio on West Union Street. According to the studio website, Holland started the business in late 2013 and does family photos, high school senior portraits, photos of newborns and wedding photos.
He was arrested on felony warrants from Loudoun County, Va. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in that county said Holland is accused of posing as a juvenile on social media and having a juvenile in Virginia send him explicit photos.
Police there were alerted by the Virginia juvenile’s family.
Holland was taken to the Wayne County Correctional Facility for arraignment and jailed pending extradition proceedings. Thoms said Holland waived extradition to Virginia.
Thoms said after Newark police learned of those charges, they began an investigation into Holland locally. Anyone with information on him or his studio that they believe is suspicious is urged to call the Newark Police Department at (315) 331-3701.
“If anyone has concerns or knows something, we would like to hear from them,” Thoms said. “This guy is a local resident with a studio. We are covering all our bases.”