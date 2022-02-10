NEWARK — At a special election Feb. 8, Newark Central School District residents OK’d a $15.4 million capital project that should have no impact on taxes.
The vote on the project was 160-40.
They also elected Matthew Burgess Jr. to the school board with 177 votes in an uncontested race. He will fill the vacancy created in October with the unexpected passing of board member Shannon Nash. Burgess will serve through June 2024.
NCSD Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau said the project will include installing air conditioning at Lincoln, Perkins and Kelley schools, as well as HVAC work at the high school and middle school to allow for the possibility of installing air conditioning at those locations in the future.
Gnau anticipates no impact on taxpayers from the project because the district will use $2.9 million in anticipated revenue from the American Rescue Plan and $1.53 million from the NCSD’s Capital Reserve Fund. The remaining cost of the project will be covered by New York state building aid.