NEWARK — This last summer, after months of preparation, Newark High School juniors Broden Haltiner and Michael Oberdorf built two new pedestrian bridges in the Silver Hill Technology Park for their Eagle Scout projects.
For their efforts in improving a place so many in the community enjoy, the Newark Chamber of Commerce, at its annual Community Awards event — it was held virtually this, on Facebook — recognized Haltiner and Oberdorf as the recipients of the Chamber’s Outstanding Youth Awards Nov. 12.
The Outstanding Youth Award is given each year by the Chamber to a high school or college student who generously devotes his or her time and effort to religious, charitable and/or community organizations and events that have made an improvement in Newark’s quality of life.
Chamber President Steven Hasseler and Chrissie Kent, Vice President and Bob Hutteman, Boy Scout Troop 122 Leader, complimented Haltiner and Oberdorf for their great work before each of the students spoke.
Haltiner: “After spending countless hours running cross county at Silver Hill Technology Park, I knew the bridges were in serious need of repair for the safety of park guests and spectators at our cross country meets. I also knew rebuilding a bridge would be my project, and it was a big one.”
Oberdorf: “My Eagle project of tearing up the old bridge and putting a new bridge at Sarah Coventry helped the community a lot because the old bridge was a safety hazard and people could have gotten hurt if they tried to walk across. They could have fallen into the water. Many people use those bridges to walk their dogs or just go on a walk. Employees on the Finger Lakes Community College campus go down to the bridges to eat their lunch or the people in Elder One go on walks just to get out. I believe that my Eagle project has helped the community and has made it a better place.”
Oberdorf and Haltiner have been involved in scouting since they were in first grade. Both are members of the Order of the Arrow. Oberdorf has received all four Boy Scout religious emblems.
Each is considering different careers in engineering. Haltiner is contemplating becoming a mechanical, hardware or software engineer, while Oberdorf is considering either electrical, mechanical or software engineering.