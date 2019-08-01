NEWARK — The village’s Laurel Comfort Care Home is the recipient of a grant from a local philanthropic organization.
Laurel House said it has received $10,000 from the Bullis Fund of the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
Laurel House said the money will be used to improve the building at 224 Fair St. in Newark.
Improvements include replacing basement doors, parking lot maintenance, upgrading the heating system in the basement rooms, as well as the installation of a new security system.
The Bullis Fund was created many years ago with the belief in a “hand up” instead of a “hand out” approach, said Laurel House.
It was created from the estate of Jeanette “Nettie” Bullis of Macedon, an astute businesswoman whose family settled in Macedon in the late 1830s.
Grants from income generated by the endowment fund are recommended by a committee of Wayne County representatives to reflect her interest in improving the quality of life of residents of Wayne County.
Laurel House noted that it serves all of Wayne County and receives no government funding. It relies strictly on donations, grants and the support of volunteers.
Laurel House can accept two residents at a time, and there is no cost to patients or families for their service.
The effort to create Laurel House — which is located in a building donated by Newark-Wayne Community Hospital — was four years in the making.
The first resident was accepted in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.