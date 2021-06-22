NEWARK — The informal reception in the Newark High School Library June 9 was a night to say thank you and share words of praise, expressions of gratitude and memories about Newark Central School District staff who have retired this year.
“There is a universal truth we all have to face whether we want to or not, but eventually everything comes to an end,” district Superintendent Susan Hasenauer said. “However, today’s ending is one that is celebratory. It marks a milestone, a true celebration because standing in front of you, these retirees collectively have 368 years total that they have impacted the lives of our students in the Newark community.”
She reminded the retirees that it was because of their high expectations, collaborative nature and the respect they had for “every student, every day,” that there are successful people that are who they are because of the impact the teachers and staff had on their lives.
The retirees, their years of service and the positions they currently hold or held when they retired during this school year are as follows:
• Lori Reed, 36 years, Newark High School math teacher.
• Kathy Zappia, 31 years, Kelley School special education teacher.
• Scott Briggs, 29 years, Newark Middle School math teacher.
• Michael Celent, 24 years, Newark High School social studies teacher.
• Elizabeth DeRue, 24 years, Newark High School teaching assistant.
• Vanessa Stewart, 24 years, Newark Middle School secretary.
• Donna Hamlin, 22 years, Kelley School reading teacher.
• Colleen Nassimos, 22 years, Lincoln School teaching assistant.
• Shelley DeVolder, 21.5 years, NCSD treasurer.
• Mary Ellen Brown, 21 years, Newark High School teaching assistant.
• Jackie Miller, 20 years, Newark High School library media specialist.
• Ann Pollot, 20 years, Newark Middle School library media specialist.
• Susan Moak, 19.5 years, Perkins School physical education teacher.
• Vicki McBride, 19.5 years, Newark High School teaching assistant.
• Robin Uveges, 19 years, Newark High School instructional coach.
• Donna Holder, 13 years, Kelley School registered nurse (September retirement).
• Brenda Bigley Vestal, 2.5 years, Kelley School secretary.