NEWARK — An employee at a state campus in this Wayne County community has been arrested for allegedly falsifying documents.
Kevin W. Clark, 60, of Hilton, was recently in Newark Village Court arraigned on five felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing. He has been suspended from his job as a plumber/steamfitter at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office campus.
Clark’s arrest was announced in a news release issued by the state inspector general’s office. On four occasions from December 2017 to November 2018, he allegedly loaded a DDSO van with scrap metal he claimed to have brought to work and drove to Alpco Recycling in Macedon, where he sold it for more than $1,500. Clark allegedly falsified time sheets, claiming to have worked those hours.
He also is accused of doctoring vehicle logs to make it appear the vehicle was only being used for state business.
“By filing false documents, this individual covered up his abuse of state time and wrongful use of a state vehicle,” Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said in the release. “While he engaged in this scheme for personal profit, he is now being held accountable for his actions.”
Tagliafierro commended the state Office for People With Development Disabilities and state police for the investigation and arrest, and Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and his office for prosecuting the case.