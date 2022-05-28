NEWARK — The Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative committee is moving ahead on its July deadline to develop a plan for using $10 million in state funding to spur business development in the village.
On Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m., developers will present proposals for funding to the local planning committee. The presentations will be held at The Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, in the Gala Room.
The committee said the meeting is primarily a working session, but that the public is welcome to attend.
A virtual option is also available. Those interested can register for the Zoom webinar at https://bit.ly/38qHVIQ.