NEWARK — The local planning committee for Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding is hosting a survey to gather input on the revitalization of the downtown area.
The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3tNTZeM, by visiting newarkdri.com, or through the Instant Input smartphone app that is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. Paper copies of the survey are available at the village municipal building, 100 E. Miller St.
The survey remains open until April 30.
The planning committee said the survey will help it understand the public’s perceptions of downtown, as well as opportunities for commercial, residential and public improvements.
Newark is the recipient of a $10 million DRI grant to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement projects “that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.”
Additionally, the local planning committee will meet from 6-8 p.m. April 7. The meeting is a working session for the committee, but the public is welcome to attend. It will be held at the Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, 131 Drumlin Court, in the Diamond Room (enter at the rear of the building).
Participants can watch via Zoom by registering at https://bit.ly/3NrTteD.