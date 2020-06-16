The village of Newark in Wayne County, and the Yates County village of Dundee are seeking new discharge permits for their wastewater treatment facilities from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
In Newark, the DEC is proposing a modification to the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
The DEC’s modifications would include the:
• Addition of seasonal disinfection of wastewater treatment plant effluent at Outfall 001 and a schedule to meet those requirements.
• Replacement of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) 5 with a five-day Carbonaceous Biochemical Oxygen demand.
• Removal of monitoring requirements for Outfall 002 because the outfall is no longer active.
• Addition of Whole Effluent Toxicity testing requirements.
• Removal of interim monitoring pages, special conditions and schedule of submittals page.
• Adding a new schedule of submittals for the required actions in the permit.
• Replacement of the stormwater pollution prevention plan and a conditional exclusion for no exposure statement.
• Updating the discharge notification requirements page and adding an updated flow diagram.
• Addition of a general conditions page and updating the recording and monitoring requirements page to incorporate e-reporting requirements and the sewage pollution right to know requirements.
The DEC is proposing a five-year permit. But first, the public has an opportunity to comment in writing by sending those comments no later than July 10 to Teresa Diehsner, DEC Headquarters, 625 Broadway, Albany, 12233. She also can be reached at (518) 402-9167 or DEPPermitting@dec.ny.gov.
In Dundee, the village is seeking a modification of its SPDES permit. The DEC proposes to increase the discharge flow from 0.3 million gallons per day to 0.6 MGD upon completion of construction of a major plant upgrade. That draft includes consolidating flows from the lagoon/pond, upgrading many systems, decommissioning wet weather equipment and pond and adding two new sequential batch reactors, new control building and an ultra-violet disinfection system.
A draft permit includes interim limits and the addition of phosphorus and summer ammonia limits upon completion of construction.
Comments on the project must be submitted in writing to Kimberly Merchant, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. She can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.