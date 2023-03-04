NEWARK — The Village Board said it has lifted its covid-era moratorium on water shutoffs and penalties for non-payment of bills.
“Effective immediately, the village of Newark will again begin to impose penalties for unpaid water/sewer bills” per village code. “In addition, water service for locations that have unpaid water bills will be shut off 30 days after the due date for the bill.”
Additionally, the village will re-levy all unpaid water/sewer bills within the village of Newark taxing jurisdiction as of May 5 on the June 2023 village tax bills.
For any questions, call the village at 315-331-4770.