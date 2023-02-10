NEWARK — The Newark Fire Department has been awarded a $49,000 grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program.
The grant will pay for 14 sets of protective turnout gear and two self-contained breathing apparatuses, commonly known as air packs.
“The men and women of our volunteer fire department dedicate their time, talent, and resources to ensure public safety in our community. They are leaders in their field,” village Mayor Jonathan Taylor said in a news release. “We are thankful for the opportunities this grant award allows us and look forward to enhancing our department with the new turnout gear and breathing apparatuses.”
Taylor and Trustee Christopher Burgess, the village board’s fire commissioner, said the Newark FD is growing in an era when many fire departments are struggling to recruit and train volunteers. They said the community is fortunate to have willing members who train, miss meals and sleep, and face dangerous elements with bravery and skill.
“Congratulations to our volunteer fire department, which is continuously looking to improve their services for our community,” Burgess said. “We are very fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers.”