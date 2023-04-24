NEWARK — The Newark Free Lunch Program at 301 E. Miller St. is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and launching a special fundraising event to commemorate that milestone.
For three decades, the program has been providing free meals to those who need them most in Newark, and in 2022 alone served more than 17,000 meals.
The program provides takeout or eat-in meals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon, serving 100-plus meals each day. Food donations are provided by Foodlink and local merchants. The program also purchases additional supplies and food items paid for by donations from individuals, churches and organizations in the community.
In addition to the weekly program, special Christmas and Thanksgiving meals are provided in a tote bag. Each bag contains a complete holiday dinner for four, ensuring that families can enjoy a festive meal together during the holidays.
The Newark Free Lunch program is more than just a meal service; it is a community of people who care for one another. Organizers and volunteers believe that food brings people together, and they are committed to providing not only nourishment but also companionship and support to those who need it most.
As a non-profit organization, the program relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to keep it running. To that end, a special fundraising campaign is being launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary and to ensure that the program can continue to serve the community for many years.
Donations — whether a one-time gift or a monthly contribution — can make a real difference in the lives of those who rely on the program. To donate, send a check to Emmanuel UMC Newark Free Lunch Program, 301 E. Miller St., Newark NY 14513
To volunteer, call 315-521-2919.