NEWARK — Members of the Newark Garden Club met with Doug Townsend, supervisor of the village’s Operations Center, recently to dedicate a tree for Arbor Day 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the club was unable to meet on the official Arbor Day of April 24. The tree that was planted was a Gleditsia Triacanthyos, commonly known as a Honey Locust. A fast-growing tree reaching heights of 70 feet, its bright green leaves turn yellow in fall, producing a flat pod of seeds.
Arbor Day in the United States originated in Nebraska in April 1872 through the encouragement of J. Sterling Morton. Over 1 million trees were planted at that time. Since then, the last Friday in April has been Arbor Day, although some states designate a date better suited to tree-planting weather.
Newark Garden Club was formed in 1927 by Newark Park Commissioner T. Spencer Knight, who was concerned about the condition and appearance of trees in the village parks. Since 1970, and annually since 1990, the Newark Garden Club has planted trees throughout Newark — at schools, in parks, at the Wayne County Nursing Home, and in the club’s Memorial Garden. The plantings are always trees that are native to New York.
In 1933, the club became a member of the Seventh District Garden Clubs of New York State and affiliated with the State Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. and the National Garden Club.