NEWARK — Over the past summer, vandals damaged a canalside mural celebrating Newark’s one-time reputation as the world’s rose capital.
On Wednesday, the Erie Canaltown National Heritage Corridor announced that it had awarded the village a $1,500 grant. Newark officials said they will use the money to repair the vandalism on the canalfront mural and guard against further damage or deterioration by adding protective coatings.
The Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah also received funding under the IMPACT! Grant program.
“We are very happy to receive this grant so that the mural artwork can be restored and protected,” said Mayor Jonathan Taylor. “Both visitors and residents enjoy the murals and the beauty of the canal.”
Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said he’s “taken great pride in preserving our region’s rich history and environment. I’ve advocated for expanding federal funding for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and am pleased to see ... the village of Newark benefiting from these funds. This important funding will greatly help our region showcase our most precious natural and man-made treasures.”
Added Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor: “As the pandemic continues to present abnormal challenges, it is especially gratifying to support diverse canal inspired innovations. We are so pleased to make these timely investments and contribute to the resilience of our canal communities.”
Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton said the “recipients … will positively improve canalside communities while ensuring the New York State Canal System continues to drive economic growth while safeguarding the environment and preserving the history of the nation’s most iconic waterway for the next generation.”
The grants are made possible with funding support provided by the National Park Service and the Canal Corporation.