NEWARK — The village spent $10.2 million of state and local money in 2018 and 2019 to rehabilitate South Main Street as part of an effort to encourage downtown development and improve walkability.
Now the village has received $336,834 from the New York Main Street program to revitalize downtown buildings for mixed-use development that includes residential, commercial and civic uses.
Village officials said the award will be used for facade renovations, installing energy-efficient appliances, upgrading facilities in Central Park, among other things.
“Receiving this grant helps the village of Newark continue to move forward with downtown revitalization,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said in a press release. “I am excited to see the results and grateful to the building owners who are willing to invest their own money to receive part of this grant.”
Taylor could not be reached for additional comment by Wednesday afternoon as to details on how the money will be allocated, as well as matching-funds requirements.
The region’s state legislators lauded the funding.
“This is a great way to harness and enhance the deep-seated history of the Village of Newark,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons. “With this funding, the village will be able to better reflect the vibrancy and livelihood of our historic region, from the Erie Canal to the Main Street shops and businesses. It is great to see state funds flowing back into our community.”
Added State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua: “This grant funding will help the village of Newark build on its efforts to revitalize downtown. Great progress has been made over the past several years, and this important investment will help build on the hard work of local businesses and the village of Newark. Downtowns are the heart of our community and a source of pride for all of us. Thank you to Mayor Taylor and the Village Board for your leadership in making this project a reality.”