NEWARK — A $2.7 million project to convert a former hospital building into housing is the recipient of a $950,000 state grant.
The Restore NY award was announced Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Village officials said the redevelopment of the building, once known as St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, will create eight new housing units in downtown Newark.
The former Newark Hospital Conversion Project is also among five receiving funding under the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded to the village. The hospital project was awarded $795,000 in DRI funds.
The project developer is Capstone Real Estate Development.
The village said the former hospital building at 112 W. Miller St. has been vacant for over two decades. The redevelopment by Capstone calls for a mix of market and affordable housing.
“The state of New York and Capstone have both been committed partners in downtown Newark’s renaissance,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “The Village Board has prioritized reinforcement of a strong quality of life for our residents, and this project ensures safe, affordable housing right in the heart of our downtown.”
Capstone CEO Don Lasher said the company is excited to be investing in Newark.
“The village of Newark has made a clear commitment to revitalizing its downtown core and to creating an amazing space for residents and businesses to thrive,” he said. “Our investment in Newark’s revitalization is well placed; it makes sense for our business and it’s exciting to be on the front end of a clearly transformational effort.”
Capstone also is the developer of the DRI-funded Newark Regional Health and Wellness Center, which is to be built on the site of the former IEC complex on Norton Street.
The village said it is expecting additional details on the funding in the coming days, and once final information is available, an updated project development schedule will be formalized.
The Newark funding follows an announcement by Hochul that the town of Lyons had been awarded $6.65 million under Restore NY to redevelop a blighted section of Canal Street. And, the village of Clyde received $200,000 for the redevelopment of 17 Columbia St. for first-floor commercial space and an upper-floor residential unit.