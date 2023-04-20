NEWARK — This Wayne County village is one of three communities statewide selected into the Empire State Trail Town program for 2023.
Joining Newark are the cities of Lockport in Niagara County and Rome in Oneida County.
Parks & Trails New York, which calls itself the leading statewide non-profit parks and trails advocacy organization, said Newark and the other communities are being “recognized for their commitment to improving the trail user experience” and that they “will be given the tools to more effectively harness visitation to the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail, the east-west leg of the Empire State Trail.”
In addition to improving trail users’ experience, the program looks to “foster long-term economic, health, and quality-of-life benefits for communities by supporting and promoting them as premiere EST destinations.”
The private agency said that over the next nine months, Newark and the other designated communities “will work with PTNY and the New York State Canal Corporation to create a strong and dedicated network of local partners, conduct baseline research and assessments, develop promotional resources and strategies and create and adopt action agendas to guide future Trail Town work.”
At the end of the nine months as provisional Trail Towns, Newark, Lockport and Rome will be recognized as certified Empire State Trail Towns, Parks & Trails said.
The Empire State Trail Town program was established in 2022 with Brockport as a pilot community.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village is pleased to receive the designation.
“The village is delighted that Newark was chosen as a Provisional Empire State Trail Town,” he said. “We are eager to work with Parks and Trails New York to maximize awareness of our presence along the trail and are honored to be chosen alongside such highly esteemed cities as Lockport and Rome. This is another step in the right direction for Newark’s revitalization and economic growth.”
The village has made significant investments in the trail, including paving a more-than-one-mile section of the Erie Canal Trail. It also plans to make significant improvements to its canal port, which is on the Erie Canalway Trail.
Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton praised Newark’s Trail Town designation.
“As a canal community, the village of Newark has long stood as one of our state’s most exemplary tourist destinations, providing visitors with ample amenities as they enjoy boating, cycling and other recreational activities along the scenic Erie Canal,” he said. “We look forward to this partnership and all of the new opportunities it will bring to New Yorkers, so they can enjoy the Empire State Canal Corridor and the vibrant Village of Newark for generations to come.”
Parks & Trails Executive Director Paul Steely White said the organization “couldn’t be more excited to be working with the village of Newark as a provisional Trail Town this year. With its vibrant waterfront, walkable downtown, and engaged community, the village is a charming destination along the Erie Canalway Trail. We look forward to working with Newark to leverage trail tourism along the Empire State Trail to support local businesses and continue to build safe connections for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the village.”
The village said community members are encouraged to get involved in trail-related activities this year. It said thee will be volunteer opportunities to count trail users throughout the summer, a community place-making workshop during the first full week of June and a welcome celebration for the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour when it passes through Newark the week of July 9-16.