NEWARK — A man who began his law enforcement career with the Newark Police Department is returning to lead the agency.
In a news release, village Mayor Jonathan Taylor said Richard Martin has been hired as provisional police chief. Martin will need to pass the chief’s exam before the appointment becomes permanent.
“We are thrilled to have Richard Martin joining our team,” Taylor said. “His extensive career in law enforcement makes him the perfect candidate to be our next chief.”
Martin could not be reached for comment.
Martin, who possesses bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice and a PhD in organizational leadership, began his career with the Newark PD after serving in the Army. He worked with the local agency for about five years before embarking on a 10-year career with the Rochester Police Department, where he served on the technician unit and diving squad, and was a field training officer, firearms instructor and patrol supervisor.
Martin joined the faculty of Keuka College in 2011, serving as a professor and chair of the criminal justice department. He was later named an associate vice president at the college.
Martin also has served on the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, providing guidance for Western New York agencies that are part of the GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) program.
Taylor said Martin, who also works with the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, will start as Newark PD’s chief Nov. 7. He will succeed Mark Thoms, who retired at the end of 2021 after 37 years with the department — the last three as chief.
Taylor credited a search committee that included community members.
“The diligent, thoughtful process of our committee — along with Richard’s experience and plan for our police department — will ensure that we have leadership for years to come,” Taylor said.
“Rich has a tremendously successful and varied background in law enforcement, that now will benefit village of Newark residents and police department members,” added Trustee Stu Blodgett, the Village Board’s police commissioner.
Taylor also praised Newark PD Sgt. Jim Thomson, officer in charge, for leading the department since Thoms’ retirement. Taylor said Thomson worked with the Community Collaboration and board’s public safety committee, and with James Schuler of the Youth Advocate Program to donate unclaimed bicycles to local youth.
“Sgt. Thomson was a steadying hand as we searched for a replacement for Chief Thoms,” Taylor said.
Taylor believes Martin will have an immediate impact on the police department as interviews begin for a patrolman and future promotions.