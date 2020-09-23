NEWARK — Newark High School has a new principal.
Nick Ganster, a former assistant high school principal in the district, was appointed to the position at Newark’s school board meeting Sept. 16. He begins his new duties Oct. 5.
Ganster served as Newark High School’s assistant principal from 2012 until leaving to become Marion Junior-Senior High School principal in 2015.
He succeeds Tom Roote, who resigned in August. Danielle Dehm has been interim principal since Aug. 19.
Ganster lives in Newark with wife, Jen, and their three children: Henry, 11, a fifth-grader at Kelley School; Grace, 7, a second-grader at Lincoln School; and Peter, 4.
“I am very excited to be returning to Newark High School to serve the students, staff and community where I live and make deeper connections with families in our district,” Ganster said in a press release issued by the school district.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ganster come back to work in the community in which he lives,” added Newark CSD Superintendent Matt Cook. “I know he’ll give this 110%!”
Cook explained that Ganster and other finalists were interviewed by two committees made up of almost 40 members of the Newark High School community, including teachers, staff, parents, students, administrators and school board members.
Ganster earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from SUNY Plattsburgh, and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from The College at Brockport.
He taught chemistry and physics in the Clyde-Savannah school district, and was that high school’s Science Department chairman until taking a job in the Newark district eight years ago.