NEWARK — As full-time Director of multi-tiered systems of support and innovative programming for the Newark Central School District since March, Sandra Ordan is directing a lot of her energies establishing its framework at Newark High School.
“Our high school is the last building within our district to really establish its MTSS framework,” said Ordan, whose office is now in NHS. “By positioning me in this building, I am able to work more closely with NHS Principal Nick Ganster, our staff and our MTSS coaches to establish positive behavioral interventions and support systems. I am taking what we have learned through building our MTSS framework that focuses on social and emotional learning and restorative practices at the other four school buildings and applying it to the high school. This work will be a foundational piece in all of our buildings and district plans.”
Ordan earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Ithaca College, her master’s in school psychology at Rochester Institute of Technology, and her administrative certificate at the University of Rochester.
Ordan and her husband Todd, a pharmacist who works with the VA in Rochester, live in Victor with their son Max, 9, and daughter Anna, 6.